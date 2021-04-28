Columbus mayor requests federal probe of police force

Myron Hammonds, left, and Paula Bryant, father and mother of Ma'Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a Columbus police officer on April 20, hold a photo of their daughter during a news conference Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Attorney Michelle Martin representing the family has called for full investigations into the teens fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio's capital city has made significant progress enacting changes to its police department, the city needs additional help because of “fierce opposition” to reform within the agency, city leaders said Wednesday as they requested a Justice Department investigation following a series of police killings of Black people and other controversies.

The request by Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein — both Democrats — capped several painful months for the city, culminating most recently with the April 20 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant as she swung a knife at a woman. Bryant was Black and the rookie officer who shot her was white.

Criticism has included not just fatal police shootings but also the department's reaction to last summer's protests over racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. A report commissioned by city council and released earlier this week criticized both the police department and city leaders, saying Columbus was unprepared for the size and energy of the protests.

Ad

“This is not about one particular officer, policy, or incident; rather, this is about reforming the entire institution of policing in Columbus," Ginther and Klein said in Wednesday's letter. "Simply put: We need to change the culture of the Columbus Division of Police.”

It’s not unusual for mayors or local law enforcement leaders to ask the Justice Department to review an agency’s record. Those requests sometimes are made when city officials anticipate a federal probe is looming regardless of their wishes.

When the Justice Department does launch such a review, city officials can do little to stop it, so they generally welcome the investigations, at least in public. The mayors of Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, quickly endorsed the reviews the Justice Department recently announced of those cities’ police departments following the killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Ad

It's likely that the recent police killings in Columbus combined with the mayor's push for changes would make the city's request appealing to the Justice Department, said Ayesha Hardaway, a Case Western Reserve University criminal law professor.

“I imagine that Columbus will be considered a good opportunity to make lasting change,” said Hardaway, who has worked with Cleveland's police department in the wake of Justice Department involvement after the 2014 shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad