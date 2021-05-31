Watch the national Memorial Day ceremonies, President Biden’s address

Today is Memorial Day, a time to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who died while serving our country.

In remembrance of those lives lost, national ceremonies will be held on Monday in Arlington, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden will deliver a Memorial Day address at the 153rd National Memorial Day Observance in Arlington.

The address at 9:30 a.m. will be livestreamed in this article.

Just before that, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony. That event at 9 a.m. will also be livestreamed in this article.

At noon, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and the U.S. Navy Memorial will each have wreath-laying ceremonies.

Both of those ceremonies will also be livestreamed in this article.

In the year since the pandemic, veterans are able to meet in person to honor not only those who died while serving the country, but the tens of thousands of veterans who died from COVID-19.

