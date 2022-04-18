WATCH LIVE: President Biden presents Easter Egg Roll at White House

Kids roll eggs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 18, 2022, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Update: The event is over. Read the latest on the Egg Roll here.)

The White House Easter Egg Roll, one of the oldest traditions in White House history, will take place on Monday morning.

A livestream of the Egg Roll will be placed in this article when it starts at 9:15 a.m. on the South Lawn.

Both President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also speak at the event.

The 2022 “EGGucation” Roll transformed the South Lawn “into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children to enjoy,” according to a news release from the White House.

About 30,000 people will take part in this year’s event, the release states. The tradition started in 1878 and was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.