WATCH LIVE: President Biden gives remarks on border security after announcing restrictions on Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks about border security and enforcement on Thursday after his administration announced restrictions on Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who want to enter the U.S.

The president is expected to speak at 10:15 a.m. from the White House. His remarks will be livestreamed in the video player above. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream in the video player above, check back at a later time.

The Biden administration on Thursday morning said it would immediately start turning away people from the three nations who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The Associated Press said it is an expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans from attempting to enter the U.S.

Instead, 30,000 people from those nations will be accepted per month for two years so they can work, as long as they come legally, the AP reported.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters that he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week during a trip to Mexico City to meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. He did not specify when or where.

“That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden said.

