Alabama set to execute man convicted of killing a delivery driver during a 1998 robbery attempt

FILE - This undated image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Keith Edmund Gavin. The Alabama prison system in a statement Friday, July 12, 2024, said it has agreed to forgo an autopsy on Muslim death row inmate Gavin, scheduled to be executed Thursday, July 18, who said the post-mortem procedure would violate his religious beliefs. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted of killing a delivery driver who stopped for cash at an ATM to take his wife to dinner is facing scheduled execution Thursday evening in Alabama.

Keith Edmund Gavin, 64, is set to receive a lethal injection at a prison in southwest Alabama. He was convicted of capital murder in the shooting death of William Clayton Jr. in Cherokee County.

Handling his own appeal, Gavin filed a handwritten request Wednesday with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a stay of execution. He argued a circuit court wrongly rejected an earlier appeal on a jurisdictional claim because he did not pay the court filing fee, saying it should've been waived because of his indigent status. The Alabama attorney general’s office responded that his claim was without merit.

The nation's high court rejected the request without comment in a one-sentence order issued less than hour before the planned 6 p.m. CDT start of the execution process.

Clayton, a courier service driver, had driven to an ATM in downtown Centre on the evening of March 6, 1998. He had just finished work and was getting money to take his wife to dinner, according to a court summary of trial testimony. Prosecutors said Gavin shot Clayton during an attempted robbery, pushed him into the passenger seat of Clayton's van and drove off in it. A law enforcement officer testified that he began pursuing the van and the driver — a man he later identified as Gavin — shot at him before running away into the woods.

Clayton, 68, was retired from his job at a railroad company and was a Korean War veteran, according to a 1998 obituary published by The Birmingham News.

At the time, Gavin was on parole in Illinois after serving 17 years of a 34-year sentence for murder, according to court records.

In the hours ahead of his scheduled execution, Gavin visited with the attorneys and his spiritual adviser. He snacked on ice cream and had a soft drink but no final meal.

Alabama last week agreed in Gavin’s case to forgo a post-execution autopsy, which is typically performed on executed inmates in the state. Gavin, who is Muslim, said the procedure would violate his religious beliefs. Gavin had filed a lawsuit seeking to stop plans for an autopsy, and the state settled the complaint.

A jury convicted Gavin of capital murder and voted 10-2 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed. Most states now require a jury to be in unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.

A federal judge in 2020 ruled that Gavin had ineffective counsel at his sentencing hearing because his original lawyers failed to present more mitigating evidence of Gavin’s violent and abusive childhood. But a federal appeals court overturned the decision which allowed the death sentence to stand.

“There is no doubt about Gavin’s guilt or the seriousness of his crime,” the Alabama attorney general’s office wrote earlier in requesting an execution date for Gavin.

If carried out, the execution would be the state’s third this year and the 10th in the nation, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Missouri also have conducted executions this year. The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked Texas from executing an inmate 20 minutes before his scheduled lethal injection.