Firefighters gain ground on Southern California blaze, allowing thousands to return home

A firefighters works to put out a fire on a house engulfed in flames during the Norte Fire on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Fire crews in Southern California gained ground Saturday on a wind-driven blaze that charred hills and damaged or destroyed at least six large coastal homes, allowing evacuation orders to be lifted and thousands of people to return home.

The fast-moving Norte Fire sparked the previous day in San Clemente amid hot, strong Santa Ana winds that drove it into San Juan Capistrano, prompting the evacuation of about 16,000 residents.

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Hundreds of firefighters deployed to combat the blaze in the hills of Orange County. At one home engulfed in smoke and fire, photos showed them using hoses to try to douse the flames.

Most of the evacuations were lifted Saturday evening, except for one street in San Clemente.

The Norte Fire was one of several in the region hit by the Santa Anas, which blow from the interior and toward the coast.

The strongest winds hit the area Friday afternoon, but conditions of increased fire risk were expected to last through Saturday night, with a heat advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on the coast of Orange and San Diego counties, the National Weather Service said.

The blaze area remained under 1 square mile (2 square kilometers), and Chief TJ McGovern of the Orange County Fire Authority said crews increased containment to 25%.