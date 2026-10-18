Miami takes No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 after a week of upsets

The wildest week of college football didn’t disappoint in the polls: Not a single team stayed put in the latest AP Top 25 rankings, after five of Saturday’s top seven teams lost in a first for the poll.

Miami landed the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2002, No. 2 BYU has its highest ranking since its 1984 national championship season and Ohio State slid in at No. 3.

Recommended Videos

Despite their losses, Notre Dame, Georgia and Indiana held tight in the top six, thanks to capital they built up with their 6-0 starts. Plus, the losses by the Fighting Irish and Hoosiers were against top-10 opponents.

Follow live analysis and see what to look for this season below.

Here’s what to know:

AP Top 25 rankings

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. BYU

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Indiana

7. Mississippi

8. Texas Tech

9. UCLA

10. Utah

11. Tennessee

12. Kentucky

13. Alabama

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. USC

17. Wake Forest

18. LSU

19. Texas

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Missouri

23. SMU

24. Northwestern

25. Arizona

—

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State, Oregon, Auburn, James Madison, Mississippi State, New Mexico, Oregon State.

Notre Dame-BYU could have unfolded differently

By MAURA CAREY

Notre Dame’s last chance to beat BYU fell incomplete in the end zone, but according to the Big 12, there was an officiating mistake and there was time for one last attempt in the 28-24 upset.

“Following the Big 12’s review of the final play of Saturday’s Notre Dame-BYU game, it was determined that time remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground and the play was incorrectly cleared by the replay officiating crew,” the Big 12 said in a statement. “The Conference will conduct a complete review of its end-of-game officiating process in advance of next week’s games.”

Who decides the rankings?

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

AP Top 25 voters are writers and broadcasters who cover college football.

AP employees do not vote, but they do choose the voters, and they seek wide representation from all over the country. This season, there are 69 voters.

The focus begins with voter representation in states with a Bowl Subdivision school, and the total number of voters from each state increases with the number of FBS teams. There are also spots reserved for national voters.

The AP allows broad latitude for voters to determine their rankings. They are urged to base their votes on performance, not reputation or preseason speculation (except, of course, for the always provocative preseason poll); to avoid regional bias, for or against; to pay attention to head-to-head results; and to make significant changes if desired.

A historic week in the Top 25

By ERIC OLSON

After a weekend never before seen for teams in The Associated Press Top 25, a major shake-up is on tap.

Five of the top seven teams in the rankings — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Texas — lost on the same day in the regular season for the first time in the history of the poll that began in 1936. It’s the first time Nos. 1 and 2 lost on the same day in the regular season since 2012 and eight Top 25 teams lost in all.