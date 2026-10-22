2 killed in fire that destroyed Mississippi senior living center

Smoke billows after a fire caused evacuations at Brookdale Senior Living in Clinton, Miss. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Sophie Bates)

Two people were killed when a fire tore through a Mississippi senior living center that was home to more than 100 residents, Clinton Mayor Will Purdie said Thursday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with you that two residents lost their lives in that fire,” Purdie said doing a news conference to discuss the Wednesday night fire.

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Authorities searched the site through the night to account for everyone. State and local officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

“Last night, I was once again reminded of the strength of this community through its overwhelming response,” Purdie said. “As they always do in times of adversity, our citizens came together at a moment’s notice to help their friends and neighbors.”

The senior living center is in Clinton, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Jackson.