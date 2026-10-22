Violent Arizona storms bring possible tornado, toppled trees and golf ball-size hail

Uprooted trees cause damage at a local apartment complex after storms hit the area, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX – Trees fell onto homes and utility poles were knocked down by a possible tornado in a central Arizona community during a series of violent storms that moved through the state overnight into Thursday.

Storms capable of causing hail and wind damage were traveling through central Arizona early Thursday, with some flood watches and the possibility of tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.

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On Wednesday night, northern and central parts of the state saw hail the size of golf balls that pummeled people’s roofs, shattered windows and dented cars, along with damaging wind gusts. The weather service had issued multiple warnings during the severe thunderstorms.

A tornado warning was in effect Wednesday night as a storm moved over Heber-Overgaard in Navajo County, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix. People in the area posted photos and video online of uprooted trees and crumpled structures. Significant damage and minor injuries were reported, the county sheriff's office said in a statement. There are about 3,000 people in the community.

State Rep. Walt Blackman, whose district covers parts of the county, requested a state of emergency declaration.

“We have families without power, significant property damage, and at least one reported injury,” he said in a statement.

The storm hit as members of the Overgaard Baptist Church were wrapping up a prayer meeting.

“We took some damage, lost a lot of trees, signs, fences and a few windows,” the church posted about the storm Wednesday night. Nerves were rattled, but members were OK.

“We had a great prayer meeting in the women’s restroom,” the post said.

Warm, moist air moving north fuels storms coming off the California coast. Changing winds can make them spin, creating the conditions for tornadoes, said Ryan Bernhart, a weather service meteorologist in Flagstaff.

“This is very unusual for this area at this time of the year,” Bernhart said.

Strong winds toppled trees in Flagstaff and Mesa, with some landing on walls and carports. A few dozen ponderosa pines over 30 feet (9 meters) tall fell down in the Coconino National Forest, northwest of Flagstaff.

“These are not small trees that are down,” Bernhart said. “These are pretty strong trees that had been knocked down.”

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Hill reported from Las Vegas. Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.