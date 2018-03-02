2 shot in Central Michigan University dorm, shooter remains at-large

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich - UPDATE: Michigan State Police has confirmed to KSAT 12's sister station WDIV in Detroit that two people have been shot at a Central Michigan University dorm and that the shooter remains at-large.

WDIV reports that police are actively searching for the shooting suspect and that according to the city of Mount Pleasant, the suspect is a black male wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie.

Schools in the area are in lockdown according to state police and the university and all city buildings are also on lockdown.

---

Police are investigating reports of shots fired on the Central Michigan University campus early Friday morning.

The school sent out a tweet and published on their website around 8:30 a.m. saying that the shots were fired at Campbell Hall on the school grounds. The suspect is also believed to be still at large, the original tweet said.

Police have advised all in the area to take shelter and to report anything suspicious to 911.

Michigan State Police told WDIV in Detroit that two people have been shot in a university dorm.

Central Michigan has about 23,000 students. The campus is in Mount Pleasant, about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.