Naked man runs around Daytona Beach airport, makes bomb threat

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A naked man who claimed he planted a bomb at the Daytona Beach International Airport attempted to get onto the tarmac prompting an evacuation, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

The airport, located at 700 Catalina Drive in Daytona Beach, was evacuated around 6 a.m., sending more than 200 passengers outside.

Mike Chitwood said authorities received a call about a naked man running around the terminal, and deputies confronted John Greenwood, 25, who was naked on the baggage carousel and yelled, "The bomb is going to go off. I planted a bomb in the bathroom."

Deputies used a Taser to stun Greenwood, who was taken into custody. Chitwood said Greenwood was transported to a hospital and admitted to using Molly and other drugs the night before.

"This is one of those cases where truth is stranger than fiction," Chitwood said.

To read the full story, go to KSAT 12's sister station WKMG by clicking here.

1 in custody at Daytona Beach International Airport, and Bomb Unit clearing terminal after male subject made reference to a bomb. Updates to come. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 11, 2018

