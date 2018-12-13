Del Monte recalls canned corn due to under-processing

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- (BUSINESS WIRE) - More than 64,000 cases of canned corn have been recalled, Del Monte Foods Inc. announced on Tuesday.

The 15.25-ounce (432g) cans of Fiesta Corn Seasons with Red & Green Peppers were recalled due to under-processing. Del Monte says these products were distributed to locations in 25 states in the U.S. and 12 international locations.

"These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed," Del Monte said in a news release.

No illnesses have been reported in association with the 64,242 cases of recalled canned corn.

To determine if a particular can is contaminated, look for UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label with one of the following "Best if Used By" dates:

Aug. 14, 2021

Aug. 15, 2021

Aug. 16, 2021

Sept. 3, 2021

Sept. 4, 2021

Sept. 5, 2021

Sept. 6, 2021

Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 23, 2021

Locations distributed include:

States: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin

International locations: Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, El Salvador, Haiti, Guyana, Uruguay, Aruba, Panama, Saint Lucia, Suriname

Consumers with cans with the above UPC code and "Best if Used By" dates should return them to where they purchased them from for a refund or exchange. Anyone with questions can call Del Monte's toll-free hotline at 800-779-7035, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or by logging onto delmontefoods.com.

