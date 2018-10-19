Feeling REALLY lucky? Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is $1 billion!

SAN ANTONIO - Are you feeling lucky? Lottery fever is gripping the nation as the Mega Millions and Powerball games have reached a combined jackpot of over a billion dollars.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1 billion for Friday after no one matched all six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing, and Saturday's Powerball has now reached $430 million.

Despite the odds, many people will be taking their chances after a $5 million winning ticket was purchased Tuesday in San Antonio at Bigs Aztec Corner Store on North St. Mary's Street near West Commerce in the downtown area, according to the lottery website.

The jackpot has steadily gone up since it was last won July 24. An office pool of 11 co-workers in California shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

Mega Millions jackpots have been won three other times this year already – a $451 million win on January 5 in Florida, a $533 million win on March 30 in New Jersey, and a $142 million win on May 4 in Ohio.

Friday night’s drawing will be the second-largest prize in U.S. history. It is scheduled for 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.