Jacksonville city inspector posts apology after military flag controversy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville city inspector apologized on social media Monday for a controversy that was sparked when she issued a warning citation to a business for flying military flags -- which she said was a code violation.

Melinda Power later removed the Facebook post, but screen shots of it continue to be circulated on social media.

Power came under fire after she cited Jaguar Power Sports on the city's Westside for flying flags on its roof that represent each branch of the military. The rooftop display also includes two United States flags and a Jacksonville Jaguars flag.

Employees at the business said a customer overheard Power issuing the warning, which told the business to correct the violation or risk "prosecution for the offense."

The customer, who is a military veteran, got upset, and a confrontation between the two was captured on surveillance video.

