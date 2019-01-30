Lyft passenger fatally stabs pregnant driver in Arizona, police say

(CNN) - A Lyft driver in her third trimester of pregnancy was fatally stabbed by a passenger who then stole her car and drove it more than 140 miles away, said police in Tempe, Arizona.

Police said they were called to an apartment complex early Sunday morning where they discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, 39-year-old Kristina Howato, had received a pickup request from a male passenger identified as Fabian Durazo, 20, near 600 South Perry Lane in Tempe, police said. Howato then drove Durazo to an apartment complex minutes away. There, police said, Durazo stabbed her with a knife while she was inside and outside the vehicle.

Durazo then stole Howato's 2005 Silver Mercury SUV, which was equipped with GPS, police said. He was located driving west of Quartzsite, Arizona, a town about 140 miles west of Tempe, police said. He was arrested there and booked in La Paz County Jail, and will be taken back to Maricopa County Jail, Tempe police said.

Howato was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead. Police said Dorazo has admitted to stabbing her and taking her vehicle.

"This is definitely one of those incidents that is really going to affect the police department for a long time and the community will think about this for a long time," Tempe police spokesperson Sgt. Ronald Elcock said at a Monday press conference.

Durazo is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of theft of means of transportation, armed robbery and kidnapping, police said.

CNN has reached out to Lyft for comment.

