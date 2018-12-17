Man kills possibly record-breaking buck, officials say

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. - A hunter in Illinois may have set a new national record when he killed a buck with as many as 51 points last month, according to a report from WSIL-TV.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources posted a photo of the hunter, identified as Keith Szableswki, holding the buck by its antlers.

Szableswki told WSIL-TV that officials told him they believe the buck weighs about 265 pounds and has as many as 51 "scoreable points."

According to The New York Times, the current record is held by a Tennessee hunter who killed a 47-point buck in January 2017.

It'll be several months before anyone knows whether Szableswki broke the record. He told the Illinois TV station he intends to take the deer to an expo next year, where he will have a panel of judges officially score his kill.

