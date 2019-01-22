Need a job? Well, hot dog! Oscar Mayer is hiring a Weinermobile driver

If you're not the type who is content sitting behind a computer and you'd rather get paid to travel, here's an opportunity for you. Oscar Mayer is hiring a hotdogger.

What exactly is a hotdogger? Basically, you'd be paid to drive around the country in the Weinermobile and promote the Oscar Mayer brand.

It's a one-year position starting in June. Applicants are encouraged to have a degree in public relations, journalism, advertising or marketing, but it's not a requirement. And if you speak Spanish, your chances of landing the job are even better.

The company says some of the perks of the job include a competitive salary, plus expenses, benefits, clothing and a company car.

You can get more details and find out how to apply here.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

