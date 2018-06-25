Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Detroit

DETROIT - Authorities say two people have died and a third was injured when a small plane crashed in Detroit while heading to the city’s municipal airport.

Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. He says it burned in a vacant lot. Thornton says “courageous citizens” rescued the survivor.

According to KSAT 12's sister station, WDIV in Detroit, the plane flew out of Texas and was carrying a family from the Houston area.

Thornton says a man and a woman died while the survivor was in critical condition. No one on the ground was injured.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the pilot reported a landing gear problem and low fuel to air traffic controllers shortly before the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

