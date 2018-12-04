President Trump orders federal offices closed Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is ordering federal offices to be closed Wednesday to honor former President George H.W. Bush.



Trump signed an executive order Saturday, a day after Bush's death, directing federal agencies and departments to close "as a mark of respect for George Herbert Walker Bush, the forty-first President of the United States."



Trump had already proclaimed Wednesday a national day of mourning.



The White House announced Bush will be honored with a state funeral and said President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend a service at Washington's National Cathedral.



Congressional leaders have said Bush will lie in state in Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

