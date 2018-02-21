Secret Service reports suspicious vehicle by White House

WASHINGTON - The Secret Service says officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House.

The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that they are responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.

The agency says the New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. A portion of 17th Street has been closed to vehicle traffic.

