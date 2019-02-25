Employer IDs 1 person on board cargo plane

ANAHUAC, Texas - Here's the latest on the crash of a Boeing 767 jet freighter into Trinity Bay in Texas (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

An airline has identified one of the three people on board a Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed into a coastal bay near Houston.

Mesa Airlines issued a statement Sunday night confirming that Capt. Sean Archuleta was on Atlas Air flight 3591, which went down Saturday afternoon in Trinity Bay about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston. The other two people have not yet been identified.

Mesa Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein called the deaths “a loss for all of aviation.” Archuleta had been a pilot for Mesa since 2013.

Atlas Air said in a statement earlier Sunday that it had confirmed all three people died in the crash. The airline said its “primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support.”

Atlas was operating the flight for Amazon when it crashed.

---

4:30 p.m.

A southeast Texas sheriff says a second body has been recovered from the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed and the search is ongoing for the third.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne gave the update at a Sunday afternoon press conference with officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FBI. Hawthorne says crews remain in an active recovery mode at Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Atlas Air earlier said it had confirmed all three people aboard the plane died.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt says security video from a jail about a mile away showed the plane heading toward the ground nose first. Sumwalt also says no distress call was given before the wreck.

The FBI asked that anyone with debris on their property contact authorities.

---

(Original Story)

Search and recovery crews have recovered one body and the search continued Sunday for two more at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the body was recovered late Saturday from Trinity Bay, just off the waterfront of the small town of Anahuac. Three crew members were on board Atlas Air flight 3591, being operated for Amazon, when it crashed Saturday afternoon.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Saturday that the plane ”went in nose first ” and that it was “probably a crash that nobody would survive.”

The search resumed Sunday for the remaining two crew members and the all-important “black box” flight recorder that could offer clues to what caused the crash. Civilian volunteers mobilized small boats to help with the search of the northern tip of Trinity Bay called Jack’s Pocket.

Jason Campbell and two other Anahuac boat mechanics were among the civilian boaters who checked debris for any identification or cellphones on Saturday. What they found was grim.

“Pieces of bodies, nothing bigger than ... you know,” Campbell told KHOU-TV . “It’s obvious it’s human pieces but nothing bigger than you can hold in your hands.”

The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose-first into the bay about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston.

Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.