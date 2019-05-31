Shooting at Virginia Beach courthouse results in 'multiple injuries,' police say; suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon's shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.



There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.



