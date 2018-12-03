'Story time from Space' has astronauts aboard Space Station reading children's books

A program encouraging kids to read and get involved in STEM is expanding their horizons.

The Global Space Education Foundation just released their first Spanish segment of "Story Time in Space".

Story time from space has astronauts aboard the International Space Station read science-themed children's books.

The latest reading is "Max Viaja a Marte" by Joseph Acaba.

Astronauts will read a series of books and then host science experiments from the space station demonstrating some of the ideas and concepts.

The experiments also follow common core teaching methods so educators can use them in the classroom.

You can view the reading of "Max viaja a Marte" by clicking here.

