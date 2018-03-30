Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed

Here's the Latest on the fatal shooting of a police officer in Kentucky (all times local):

3:50 a.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city has been killed by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Rob Austin says in a statement Friday that 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville "had a brief encounter with law enforcement" officials in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he "was shot and died from his injuries."

Kentucky State police say Decoursey shot and killed 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham Thursday afternoon, then fled on foot then before taking off in a pickup truck.

Meacham, who was married and had two school-age children, had been with the Hopkinsville department since May 2017. Before that worked for about 14 years with the Christian County Sheriff's Department.

Hopkinsville is about 73 miles (117.48 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

1:03 a.m.

The manhunt continues for a man suspected of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer in a small Kentucky city, then fleeing in a stolen truck.

Kentucky State police say 38-year-old Hopkinsville officer Phillip Meacham was shot Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old James K. Decoursey of Hopkinsville. They say he fled on foot then took off in a 1997 white Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate 2070GH. Police say Decoursey should be treated as armed and dangerous. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter was aiding the search.

