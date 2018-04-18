The internet has a few ideas on who could be behind Stormy Daniels' 'thug' sketch

Twitter erupted Tuesday afternoon when adult entertainer Stormy Daniels appeared on "The View" with her lawyer Michael Avenatti and released the sketch of the "thug" who allegedly threatened Daniels over her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that the sketch was of a "nonexistent man" and that it is "A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!", that didn’t stop people on the internet from speculating who the sketch of the man could be

And because users on Twitter love to have a good laugh, people started hilariously comparing the sketch to none other than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Just have a look below.

Stormy Daniels sketch of man who threatened her in 2011…and Tom Brady in 2011. pic.twitter.com/oRCyDLVSSr — Matt Viser (@mviser) April 17, 2018

Tom Brady wasn't the only celebrity that Twitter users thought the sketch looked like. Anyone else watch the TV show Dexter?

Stormy Daniels' lawyer released the sketch of the man who threatened her... Of course it's unveiled on “The View” 🙄

I knew Michael C. Hall had skeletons... (Dexter) pic.twitter.com/3qLufXQP4H — 🌸Becky Look at her Bot🌸 (@BeckysHairRocks) April 17, 2018

Or maybe a younger Arnold?

Why does the sketch of Stormy Daniels alleged attacker look like a young Arnold Schwarzenegger? pic.twitter.com/mpIjpolUuX — GRANT J. KIDNEY 🇺🇸 (@GrantJKidney) April 17, 2018

And some even think the puppet version of Matt Damon looks just like the sketch.

The man who attacked Stormy Daniels -- according to this sketch from The View today -- looks exactly like Matt Damon's puppet in "Team America" pic.twitter.com/ECrQgpY6f7 — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) April 17, 2018

While we seriously hope that the man in the sketch isn't Matt Damon (or any of these celebrities, really), Avenatti announced a $131,000 reward leading to the identification of the person in the sketch.

