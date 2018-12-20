Judge lets Harvey Weinstein case move forward

NEW YORK - Here's the latest on Harvey Weinstein’s New York court appearance (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

A New York judge has allowed Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case to move forward.

Judge James Burke held a brief court session Thursday after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein’s lawyers say the case has been “irreparably tainted” by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.

After a brief discussion with the lawyers, the judge denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Prosecutors say there’s ample evidence to move forward to trial.

Weinstein, who denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex, is putting on his fiercest campaign yet to get the case thrown out.

He left the courthouse without commenting.

---

9:20 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at the New York courthouse where a judge is overseeing an important hearing in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein didn’t speak Thursday as he strode past journalists lined up outside the Manhattan courthouse.

Judge James Burke is holding the hearing after a flurry of court papers in which Weinstein's lawyers say the case has been "irreparably tainted" by allegations that a police detective acted improperly in the investigation.





