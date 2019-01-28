Tom Brokaw tries to put out fire he started with comments about Hispanics

Former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw tweeted Sunday that he regrets saying that Hispanics should "work harder at assimilation" into American culture.

(CNN) - Former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom Brokaw tweeted Sunday that he regrets saying on "Meet the Press" that Hispanics should "work harder at assimilation" into American culture.

"I feel terrible a part of my comments on Hispanics offended some members of that proud culture," he said at the beginning of a series of tweets.

The veteran newsman also said he has "worked hard to knock down false stereotypes," and pointed out that he said in his final comment on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that all sides have to work harder.

Criticism erupted after Brokaw, 78, commented on Hispanics and assimilation during Sunday's broadcast of "Meet the Press." He said on the show that his view on assimilation is one he's been sharing "for a long time."

"You know, they ought not to be just codified in their communities but make sure that all their kids are learning to speak English, and that they feel comfortable in the communities," he said during Sunday's segment. "And that's going to take outreach on both sides [Republican and Democrat], frankly."

Veteran journalist, Tom Brokaw, under fire over comments about Hispanics. @LinseyDavis has the full story. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/S65rBqv9ym — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2019

Although he did not issue a formal apology at first, Brokaw emerged again later in the night with another series of tweets in which he said that he is "truly sorry" for his "offensive" remarks.

He also thanked fellow panelist and "PBS Newshour" correspondent Yamiche Alcindor for her comments during the segment, saying she's a "wonderful colleague and an important voice."

i’ve worked hard to knock down false stereo types. in my final comment in Meet i said ALL sides hv to work harder — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 27, 2019

"I never intended to disparage any segment of our rich, diverse society which defines who we are," Brokaw said.

During the segment, Alcindor challenged some of Brokaw's comments.

"We also need to adjust what we think of as America," she said. "You're talking about assimilation. I grew up in Miami, where people speak Spanish, but their kids speak English. And the idea that we think Americans can only speak English, as if Spanish and other languages wasn't always part of America, is, in some ways, troubling."

finally, i am sorry - i never intended to disparage any segment of our rich, diverse society which defines who we are. — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) January 28, 2019

'A punch in the gut'

Some journalists on social media quickly criticized Brokaw's comments. Aura Bogado, an investigative immigration reporter at Reveal, said Brokaw was "arguing classic white supremacist talking points in a deeply racist rant on national television."

Julio Ricardo Varela, the founder of LatinoRebels.com, said the broadcast was difficult to watch.

"It really was a punch in the gut to a lot of people," he said. "It was not only factually incorrect, it was also xenophobia in action."

Speaking on CNN's "Newsroom" later in the day, liberal commentator Maria Cardona said that she loves Brokaw, but that "he's a little out of touch."

"I'll give him a pass because he's probably not up to speed as to where things are today and age, especially with young Latinos in this country," she said. She insisted that "Latinos absolutely assimilate."

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists said in a statement late Sunday that it found both Brokaw's initial comments and his Twitter response reprehensive.

Huga Balta, the organization's president and a senior producer at MSNBC, said that assimilation means "denying one culture for another."

"Hispanics are no less American for embracing their country of origin or that of their ancestors ... being bicultural and bilingual is a strength in an increasingly multi-ethnic, multilingual society," he said.

After reading Brokaw's response to the controversy, conservative commentator Erick Erickson weighed in on Twitter. He said Brokaw's comments on the "Meet the Press" were not something "that anyone needs to apologize for making. They're truths people don't want to hear."

Erickson's tweet was a preview of how this debate is likely to unfold — pitting prominent conservatives and liberals against one another.

Brokaw could not be reached for additional comment Sunday evening.

Copyright 2019 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.