Two people shot in parking lot after high school graduation ceremony in Georgia

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) - Police say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting between people leaving a high school graduation ceremony in Georgia.



A Clayton County Police statement said "one person is now confirmed deceased" after the shooting, which followed a ceremony for graduates of the Perry Learning Center, which prepares students for careers as an alternative to traditional high schools.



The county schools' safety chief, Thomas Trawick, said the shots were fired on the campus of Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta, which provided overflow parking for people attending the ceremony at the Clayton County Schools performing arts center.

