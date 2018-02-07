Video of President Trump's bad hair day exposed by wind has everyone talking

SAN ANTONIO - Before Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, he was a well-known businessman and television personality but many also knew him for his famous hair.

And while Trump’s hair has been a mystery for many who wondered whether the hairdo is his natural hair, a wig or implants, a video may have exposed the truth.

In a video shared on Monday to YouTube, President Trump is seen walking up to Air Force One and when he starts climbing the plane’s stairs, a gust of wind lifts up a flap of his hair revealing bare scalp underneath.

The unfavorable moment was initially captured on Friday by media’s cameras -- who had a rear-facing view of President Trump -- but was uncovered by Huffington Post’s Ashley Feinberg.

at first i didnt think this could possibly be real but.... i think it is? https://t.co/zlm8V0z8hr — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

In a tweet sent out on Tuesday, Fienberg said, “at first I didn’t think this could possibly be real but ... I think it is?”

The video may have caused quite a stir but a photo captured by a Reuters’ photographer shows an even more detailed look at President Trump’s hair during that moment.

this is from a reuters photo.... folks, i think it's real pic.twitter.com/Q1790j9C6C — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

Despite many who claim the video is confirmation that Trump’s hair is fake, an article by Rolling Stones published in May 2011 tells a different story.

According to the article, Trump says his hair is all-natural and that he even has a regime for the famous hairstyle.

"OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders. I don't dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour," he said. "I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.