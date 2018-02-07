National

Video of President Trump's bad hair day exposed by wind has everyone talking

Trump's bad hair day captured by media's cameras on Friday

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist
Headline Goes Here

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAN ANTONIO - Before Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States, he was a well-known businessman and television personality but many also knew him for his famous hair. 

And while Trump’s hair has been a mystery for many who wondered whether the hairdo is his natural hair, a wig or implants, a video may have exposed the truth. 

More News Headlines

In a video shared on Monday to YouTube, President Trump is seen walking up to Air Force One and when he starts climbing the plane’s stairs, a gust of wind lifts up a flap of his hair revealing bare scalp underneath.

The unfavorable moment was initially captured on Friday by media’s cameras -- who had a rear-facing view of President Trump -- but was uncovered by Huffington Post’s Ashley Feinberg.

In a tweet sent out on Tuesday, Fienberg said, “at first I didn’t think this could possibly be real but ... I think it is?”

The video may have caused quite a stir but a photo captured by a Reuters’ photographer shows an even more detailed look at President Trump’s hair during that moment. 

Despite many who claim the video is confirmation that Trump’s hair is fake, an article by Rolling Stones published in May 2011 tells a different story.

According to the article, Trump says his hair is all-natural and that he even has a regime for the famous hairstyle.

"OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders. I don't dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour," he said. "I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time." 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.