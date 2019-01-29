Nationally acclaimed doughnut, burger joint gets San Antonio opening date

SAN ANTONIO - A grand opening date has been set for the nationally-acclaimed burger and doughnut joint, Gourdough's Public House, being planned downtown.

San Antonio will become one of two Texas cities, the first being Austin, with a Gourdough's Public House.

The restaurant, located at 215 Losoya Street, will open Feb. 23. Its hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

In addition to doughnuts and burgers, Gordough's Public House also serves up cocktails.

“We have been blown away with the amount of excitement and support we’ve already received from San Antonio,” said Gourdough's co-cowner, Paula Samford.

Gourdough's other co-owner, Ryan Palmer, said the San Antonio location will feature new ideas that patrons "haven’t seen at Gourdough's before.”

