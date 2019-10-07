1 in custody after Corpus Christi naval air station lockdown

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - UPDATE: The Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi says one person is in custody after an unauthorized person on base forced a lockdown early Monday, the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said on its Facebook page.

According to the latest Facebook post, sweeps of the naval air station have been completed and the area is now secure.

The post said the South Gate has reopened, but that the North Gate will remain closed until further notice.

(Original Story)

The Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown early Monday due to a reported unauthorized person being on base, the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi said on its Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, people were asked to shelter in place as security searched for the suspect.

The post said there are no reports of a shooting, but that they are following active shooter protocols as a precaution.

The gates to the base have been closed to traffic and school buses have been routed away, the post said.

