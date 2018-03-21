NBPD arrests 73-year-old man accused of sexually abusing young girl

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is urging victims of sexual assault to come forward after the arrest of a 73-year-old man.

Frank Gonzales Espinoza was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

New Braunfels police said Espinoza sexually assaulted a young girl in his family in 2012 and 2013.

Espinoza was arrested at his home on West San Antonio Street.

Detectives believe Espinoza may have a history of sexual assault against children. They’re asking potential victims to contact police at 830-221-4167.

