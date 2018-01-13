NBPD: Man leads at least 5 law enforcement agencies on multi-county, high-speed chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after leading at least five law enforcement agencies on a multi-county high-speed chase on Saturday.

The chase started in Guadalupe County when a New Braunfels police officer attempted to pull Alfred Joseph Bow, 31, over.

Bow led officers with the New Braunfels Police Department and Seguin Police Department on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Bow crossed into Bexar County through Interstate 10 West prompting the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to get involved.

Authorities also enlisted the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety's helicopter and the San Antonio Police Department's helicopter.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, Bow was seen tossing drugs out of the window during the pursuit.

At some point, BCSO laid out a spike strip but he maneuvered around the strip and continued speeding.

Finally, the Bow lost control of the car and crashed at Hunters Pond and Southwest Loop 410 between Zarzamora and Highway 16. Authorities found narcotics in the car.

Bow is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance and Possession of Marijuana. NBPD said he could face other charges.

