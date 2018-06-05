NBPD seeks burglar who stole thousands in Yeti coolers from tackle shop

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police are searching for a burglar who broke into a clothing and tackle shop and stole thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise.

The burglary happened May 30 around 4:30 a.m. at Gruene Outfitters, in the 1600 block of Hunter Road.

The burglar can be seen on surveillance video smashing open a window of the store. Once he got inside, he took several Yeti coolers worth more than $2,500, police said.

The man took off in a white pickup truck shortly after.

Authorities describe the man as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and heavyset. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, red running shoes and black gloves and his face was covered by a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477 or to submit a tip online, click here.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

