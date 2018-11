NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police say they are searching for a man who exposed himself to two students on their way to school Thursday morning, as well as two adults in the same area.

The man was last seen in the area near Pahmeyer Road and West County Line Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Braunfels PD at 830-221-4100.

