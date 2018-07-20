NE Side man accused of ‘doctor shopping,' obtaining painkillers

SAN ANTONIO - A Northeast Side man is facing criminal charges related to what is known as “doctor shopping.”

The practice, which involves visiting numerous doctors to obtain prescription drugs, is illegal.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hubert Cansler, Jr., 58, is accused of doing just that.

San Antonio police say they found evidence that Cansler visited 23 different doctors within a two-year period beginning in January 2016.

They say he obtained 100 prescriptions for the drugs Tramadol and Lyrica, then filled those prescriptions at pharmacies all over town.

The affidavit said this first came to light in January 2017 by way of an automated reporting system.

However, it also indicates that Cansler allegedly was obtaining prescriptions up until January of this year.

Cansler was arrested Thursday on a charge of obtaining prescriptions by fraudulent schemes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.