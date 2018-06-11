Near drowning, heroic rescue caught on surveillance camera

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 13-year-old boy in Rochester, Minnesota is a hero after saving the life of his 12-year-old friend.

Cody Runyon was swimming with friends when he noticed his friend Evan was missing from the group.

"When I went underwater and all of the sudden I see him just lying on the ground," Runyon said.

Runyon scooped his friend's unconscious body from the bottom of the pool and lifted him out of the pool. A neighbor who was at the pool rushed over to perform CPR.

Desiree Pasko told WCCO that she was terrified, but remembered her CPR training from more than 20 years ago.

"Watching a child go from totally blue to a little tiny bit of pink is a rewarding feeling," Pasko said.

She has fibromyalgia and is often in a wheelchair. She says she wouldn't have been able to lift him without Cody's help.

Evan is fully recovered and full of gratitude.

"Because without Cody and Des I wouldn't be alive," he said.

