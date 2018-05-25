Nearly 40 children missing from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Today is National Missing Children's Day. There are nearly 40 children from San Antonio who are currently reported missing, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The website is a resource for young victims of abduction and sexual exploitation and their families.

Related: Family, SAPD looking for teen missing since 2007

Most of the cases involve teens who have disappeared within the last couple of years, but the oldest case on the NCMEC website goes back almost 30 years. Samuel Rawls was 16 years old when he disappeared. If he’s still alive, he would be 47 years old now.

If you have information about the whereabouts of any of these missing children, you can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on their 24-hour hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). You can also report cases of child exploitation through the NCMEC website.

The San Antonio Police Department posted some safety tips for parents on its Facebook page:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.