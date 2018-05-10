Fire damages nearly a dozen cars at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Fire has caused damaged to eleven cars parked under a carport at a West Side apartment complex.

San Antonio firefighters responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m. Thursday and found five cars fully engulfed in flames.

They were all parked under a single carport at The Preserve at the Port apartments, located in the 300 block of Gillmore Avenue.

RELATED: Crews work to extinguish 2-alarm fire on Northwest Side

RELATED: Investigators search for cause of fire that destroyed SE Bexar mobile home

Two other vehicles under that carport sustained less serious damage from the fire.

The heat also caused the tail lights on four vehicles parked under a different carport to melt.

Firefighters said they were concerned for a while about the fire possibly spreading to a nearby apartment complex. At that point, it ignited a tree and was threatening to go beyond that.

They managed to stop the fire from spreading beyond the original property.

Fire Lt. Edward Olmo said some of the cars were so badly damaged that firefighters were not able to read the vehicle identification numbers on them.

Arson investigators were called in to look for the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.