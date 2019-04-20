Nearly a dozen without a home after fire at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly a dozen people are displaced from their apartments after a large fire at the Cottage Creek apartments on Ray Bon Drive, near Rittiman Road, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters received the call around 7 a.m. Saturday morning. They were able to put the fire out quickly, but there was significant damage to several units in the apartment complex.

A man at the complex walked out of an apartment and saw the flames, prompting him to bang on doors and break windows, alerting people in the building.

The Fire Department brought in Bexar County arson investigators to help determine the cause of the fire. The fire is still under investigation, but officials have determined that it started outside the apartment.

Those who live in the building will not be able to move back in until the investigation ends.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.