Need a fall job? Big Tex is hiring for the Texas State Fair

DALLAS, Texas - Looking for a short-term job this fall? The State Fair of Texas is looking to hire about 1,800 people.

The minimum wage for those jobs is $10/hour, up from $8.50 last year.

Seasonal positions include concessionaires, ride operators, vendors, custodial, maintenance, plumbing, public relations and security, among other jobs.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

The State Fair of Texas runs from September 28 to October 21.

