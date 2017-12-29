Need liquor for New Year's Eve? Here's why you need to stock up by Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re looking to add some extra flavor to your New Year’s Eve party on Sunday, then you may want to consider making a run to the liquor store over the next two days.

While it’s known to Texans that liquor stores are always closed on Sundays, people haven’t had to prepare for New Year’s Eve by Saturday in 11 years.

The last time NYE fell on a Sunday was back in 2006.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, all liquor stores are required by law to not only be closed on Sundays, but also on New Year’s Day -- which is Monday.

It is also mandatory for all liquor stores to open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Whether you’re toasting champagne or taking shots when the clock strikes midnight, it’s not a bad idea for people to be fully prepared for New Year’s Eve by Saturday.

But if you do miss out on buying that bottle of tequila or cinnamon-flavored whiskey, have no fear: You can still buy beer and wine on Sunday at your local convenience or grocery stores.

According to TABC, beer and wine can be purchased Sundays at noon through midnight.

With ride-share options such as Uber and Lyft available, it is encouraged by law enforcement that you do not drink and drive following your night celebrating the New Year.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.