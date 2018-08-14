Neighbor climbed into 11-year-old's bedroom, sexually assaulted her, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 35-year-old man accused of climbing into an 11-year-old girl's bedroom window, sexually assaulting her and then bringing her to his home to sexually assault her again was arrested and charged on Monday.

The victim told police the incident happened June 8 when Gregory Alexander, her neighbor, threw small rocks at her window to get her attention, then climbed through her bedroom window.

Police said the child told them when he entered her bedroom, he asked her if she had ever been kissed and proceeded to kiss her. She said that Alexander inappropriately touched her and attempted to put his hand in her pants, but she told him no.

She told police Alexander forced her to perform oral sex on him. The victim told police she eventually stopped and that he had her exit her bedroom window and come to his house where he again forced her to perform oral sex.

The child told police that Alexander raped her at his home, then told her to keep the sexual assault a secret.

Alexander is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Editor's Note: KSAT omits some details mentioned in the arrest affidavit due to their graphic nature.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.