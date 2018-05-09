Neighbor crashes truck into SE Side house, reverses and slams into another home

SAN ANTONIO - A driver crashed into two houses south of downtown San Antonio late Tuesday night.

According to a San Antonio police report, the driver got in his Dodge pickup truck, accelerated in reverse and lost control of the truck.

His truck then veered across the street and struck the front door of his neighbor’s house in the 300 block of Arlington Court.

The truck hung on the porch and the man panicked. He then spun his tires, trying to get off the porch.

The tires caught and launched the truck across the street into another neighbor’s house, the report said.

Another neighbor witnessed the incident and went over to the truck and turned off the engine.

Police said no one was injured and the driver stayed at the scene. Officers arrived and determined the man was not intoxicated.

He was issued a ticket for no operator’s license and two misdemeanor citations for reckless damage or destruction.

