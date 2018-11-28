Neighbor relieved no one injured in standoff in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Carolyn Kimblewilder was on her way home Tuesday night when she got a call from a friend.

"'Hey, are you on your way home? Well, don't. We have a standoff,'" Kimblewilder recalled her friend telling her.

Kimblewilder said she and her 2-year-old son live next door to Jack Andrew Smith, 58, who Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said fired gunshots at deputies responding to a family disturbance call around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Firestone Parkway.

The deputies were not hit by the gunfire and were able to get a woman who was inside the home to safety, Salazar said. They also evacuated homes in the immediate area.

Deputies established a perimeter around the house and called in negotiators and the SWAT team, who were able to persuade Smith, who Salazar said was heavily armed, to come out peacefully. Smith was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, retaliation and suspicion of family assault choking and strangulation.

Salazar said Smith may have been intoxicated and could be suffering from mental health issues.

"It's a little bit shocking and a little bit unnerving," Kimblewilder said of the incident. "Things do happen. All you can do is be aware and know your neighbors."

