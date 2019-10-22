Neighbor tried to put out fire before it destroyed 2 mobile homes

SAN ANTONIO - A southeast Bexar County man said he did his best to beat back the flames from a fire that tore through two mobile homes.

Zachary Jackson said he noticed the fire sparking up from a neighbor's home shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Dan Road.

"I saw the yellow flames," Jackson said. "I tried to put it out. It went out of control and I called 911."

Knowing that the woman who lived in the mobile home wasn't there, Jackson said his biggest concern was protecting property until firefighters could arrive.

The truck Jackson uses for work also was in the path of danger.

By the time firefighters arrived, it already was too late for the first home, which burned to the ground.

The flames also spread to another mobile home next door, which firefighters said appeared to be used for storage.

"With the radiant heat from the fire, it would catch anything in the area on fire," said Lt. Chris Amezquita, of Bexar County Emergency Services District #10, referring to some trees that also burned.

Several hours after the fire began, crews were still dousing the area with water in an effort to prevent flare-ups.

Both homes were destroyed by the fire.

Jackson, however, was grateful that his home and work truck were spared.

"God blessed me," he said.

An investigator with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office arrived on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

However, he did not immediately provide any answers.

