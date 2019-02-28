Neighbors want abandoned building on West Side demolished

SAN ANTONIO - Kevin Villedo lives less than a foot away from an abandoned building on the city's West Side that is falling apart.

The building in the 2100 block of El Paso Street has been the scene of numerous suspicious fires, including one on Tuesday afternoon.

"The battalion chief notified me we've been out there at least five different occasions," said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward.

Villedo said the fires have damaged his home. He's had to replace windows, insulation and part of his roof that he estimates cost more than $1,000.

City officials have recommended the home be subject to an emergency demolition.

"You can see the cracks in the walls. You can see that the walls were tilting. You can see that the structure is unstable," Woodward said.

SAFD officials have formally notified the city's code compliance department of the safety concerns. Fire officials hope the building will be taken down before it collapses on its own, putting Villedo and his three children at risk.

"It's nearly touching the neighboring building, so it's very, very close," Woodward said. "And then you would have to worry about what happens if this structure collapses."

Code compliance officials said paperwork is still pending to determine if and when the building will be demolished.

