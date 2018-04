SAN ANTONIO - A school bus went up in flames Monday afternoon just after the bus driver had dropped off middle schoolers, authorities said.

The North East Independent School District bus driver noticed smoke coming from behind him and pulled the bus over off Loop 410 near Sage Brush Lane.

The driver got out of the bus safely and tried to put the flames out, but was unable to.

The bus is a total loss.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.