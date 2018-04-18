NEISD responds to video showing multiple Roosevelt students saying ‘I hate black people'

SAN ANTONIO - A video showing multiple Roosevelt High School students saying, “I hate black people,” is currently circulating on social media.

North East Independent School District immediately launched an investigation after a parent emailed principal Melvin Echard on April 5 to inform him of the video.

“The video is disgusting and inappropriate,” said a spokesperson for NEISD.

According to an email sent to KSAT, a black student was making the video as a social experiment and specifically asked students to say, “I hate black people.”

There's also racially charged language at the end of the video that includes cursing and the N-word.

The students were told it was for a social experiment, but were not told the video would be posted online.

All of the students in the video have been identified, and a total of 18 students face disciplinary action for their participation in the video.

Each of the students that participated in the video have been assigned consequences and must visit with an on-campus counselor.

Parents of every student involved were also contacted.

The student who originally posted the video has since taken it down, but it’s still on Facebook, and comments on the video are scathing.

KSAT has chosen not to embed or link to the video.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.