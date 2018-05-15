NEISD to enforce clear bag policy at athletic events beginning fall 2018

SAN ANTONIO - The North East Independent School District announced Friday it would begin enforcing a clear bag policy at all of its sporting events this fall.

The district implemented metal "wanding" and metal detector screenings at its athletic stadiums in 2016 and is introducing the clear bag policy in an effort to streamline entry to sporting events while maintaining a high level of security.

Spectators will be required to store their items in a clear bag not exceeding 12-by-6-by-12-inches or a small clutch. Clutch sizes cannot exceed the dimensions outlined in a handout from NEISD.

Camera bags, briefcases, purses, backpacks and other items outlined on the district's website will be prohibited at sporting events.

The district said exceptions will be made for medically necessary equipment after inspection.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLEAR BAG POLICY HERE

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.